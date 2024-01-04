La lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024: Barbie, Taylor Swift y más

Agenda

Los Golden Globes son la mayor gala de premios del mundo en celebrar, en conjunto, lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Este es un año histórico para la premiación, que ahora cuenta con una nueva dirección y un mayor número de jurados: 300 personas en 75 países. La gala de los Globos de Oro se realizará en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, y estará presentada por el actor y comediante Jo Koy, quien conducirá el show por primera vez, trayendo todo su encanto, energía y humor impredecible a la transmisión. Veremos tanto la película Barbie así como la serie Succession como las producciones más nominadas, con 9 nominaciones a los Golden Globes cada una, liderando sus categorías.

¿Cuándo y dónde ver los Golden Globes 2024?

Vive la 81ª entrega anual de los Golden Globes el próximo domingo 7 de enero en vivo por TNT y HBO Max.

Lista de nominados a los premios Golden Globes 2024

PELÍCULAS

Mejor película dramática

Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest

Mejor película, musical o comedia

Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things

barbie greta gerwig

getty

Mejor actriz en una película dramática

Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor en una película dramática

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

películas con el mejor vestuario 2023

archivo

Mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor director de película

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor guión de película

Barbie, Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach
Poor Things, Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese
Past Lives, Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

Mejor banda sonora original de película

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor canción original de película

“Addicted to Romance” por Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me
“Dance the Night” por Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa y Caroline Ailin - Barbie
“I’m Just Ken” por Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
“Peaches” por Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom” por Lenny Kravitz - Rustin
“What Was I Made For?” por Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell - Barbie

Mejor película animada

The Boy and The Heron
ElementalSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish

Mejor película extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla de cine

Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

taylor swift eras tour mexico looks

getty

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de televisión de drama

1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary
BarryThe Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso

Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry

beef-golgen.jpg

netflix

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión de drama

Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie, musical o comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, The Great
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

the-great.jpg

hulu

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie, musical o comedia

Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie de televisión

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada, serie antológica o una película para televisión

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie limitada, serie antológica o una película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor comediante de televisión

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

