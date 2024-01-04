La lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2024: Barbie, Taylor Swift y más

Los Golden Globes son la mayor gala de premios del mundo en celebrar, en conjunto, lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Este es un año histórico para la premiación, que ahora cuenta con una nueva dirección y un mayor número de jurados: 300 personas en 75 países. La gala de los Globos de Oro se realizará en el Beverly Hilton de Los Ángeles, y estará presentada por el actor y comediante Jo Koy, quien conducirá el show por primera vez, trayendo todo su encanto, energía y humor impredecible a la transmisión. Veremos tanto la película Barbie así como la serie Succession como las producciones más nominadas, con 9 nominaciones a los Golden Globes cada una, liderando sus categorías.



¿Cuándo y dónde ver los Golden Globes 2024?

Vive la 81ª entrega anual de los Golden Globes el próximo domingo 7 de enero en vivo por TNT y HBO Max.

Lista de nominados a los premios Golden Globes 2024

PELÍCULAS

Mejor película dramática

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Mejor película, musical o comedia

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Mejor actriz en una película dramática

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a FallGreta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Mejor actor en una película dramática

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Mejor actriz de reparto en cualquier película

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto en cualquier película

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Mejor director de película

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Mejor guión de película

Barbie, Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach

Poor Things, Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon, Eric Roth y Martin Scorsese

Past Lives, Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet y Arthur Harari

Mejor banda sonora original de película

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy and The Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor canción original de película

“Addicted to Romance” por Bruce Springsteen - She Came to Me

“Dance the Night” por Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa y Caroline Ailin - Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” por Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

“Peaches” por Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond y John Spiker - The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” por Lenny Kravitz - Rustin

“What Was I Made For?” por Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell - Barbie

Mejor película animada

The Boy and The Heron

ElementalSpider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor película extranjera

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Logros cinematográficos y de taquilla de cine

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de televisión de drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor serie de televisión, musical o comedia

Abbott Elementary

BarryThe Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor serie limitada, serie antológica o película para televisión

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie de televisión de drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie de drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie, musical o comedia

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie, musical o comedia

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor interpretación de una actriz de reparto en una serie de televisión

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Mejor interpretación de un actor de reparto en una serie de televisión

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Mejor interpretación de una actriz en una serie limitada, serie antológica o una película para televisión

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Mejor interpretación de un actor en una serie limitada, serie antológica o una película para televisión

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Mejor comediante de televisión

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer