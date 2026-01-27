Suscríbete
Agenda

Todos los nominados y nominadas a los BAFTA 2026

La Academia Británica de Cine dio a conocer a las películas, directores y actores nominados a los premios BAFTA 2026, una edición marcada por la diversidad creativa y las grandes actuaciones de la temporada

Enero 27, 2026 • 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
BAFTA Scotland Awards 2025 - Build Up

Todos los nominados y nominadas a los BAFTA 2026

Carlo Paloni/BAFTA via Getty Images

La 79ª edición de los British Academy Film Awards perfila uno de los años más competitivos y comentados del cine reciente. Con una selección que equilibra producciones de autor, grandes apuestas industriales y narrativas íntimas, los BAFTA 2026 confirman su papel como uno de los termómetros clave de la temporada de premios.

Las nominaciones reflejan un año cinematográfico especialmente sólido, donde conviven historias de gran carga emocional con propuestas formales ambiciosas. Más allá de anticipar posibles ganadores, la lista ofrece una radiografía clara de los temas, estilos y voces que marcaron el cine estrenado en 2025.

También te interesa...
jacquemus11.jpg
Moda
Jacquemus celebró sus 10 años en un campo de lavanda lleno de ensueño
Junio 25, 2019
 · 
Harper’s Bazaar
jacquemus11.jpg
Moda
Jacquemus celebró sus 10 años en un campo de lavanda lleno de ensueño
Junio 25, 2019
 · 
Harper’s Bazaar

Mejor Película

  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sinners

Mejor Dirección

  • Ryan Coogler — Sinners
  • Yorgos Lanthimos — Bugonia
  • Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
  • Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
  • Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
  • Chloé Zhao — Hamnet

Mejor Actor Protagónico

  • Robert Aramayo — I Swear
  • Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
  • Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
  • Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
  • Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
  • Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
También te interesa...
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Press Room
Agenda
Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre los Golden Globes 2026
Enero 06, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
oscars-categoria.jpg
Agenda
Óscar 2026: Lista completa de los nominados y nominadas a lo mejor del cine
Enero 22, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García

Mejor Actriz Protagónica

  • Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
  • Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
  • Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
  • Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
  • Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
  • Emma Stone — Bugonia

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
  • Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
  • Paul Mescal — Hamnet
  • Peter Mullan — I Swear
  • Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
  • Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Odessa A’zion — Marty Supreme
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
  • Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
  • Carey Mulligan — The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
  • Emily Watson — Hamnet

Mejor Guion Original

  • I Swear — Kirk Jones
  • Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
  • The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
  • Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
  • Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
  • Bugonia — Will Tracy
  • Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
  • One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
  • Pillion — Harry Lighton

Película Británica Destacada

  • 28 Years Later
  • The Ballad of Wallis Island
  • Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
  • Die My Love
  • H Is for Hawk
  • Hamnet
  • I Swear
  • Mr Burton
  • Pillion
  • Steve

EE Rising Star Award

  • Robert Aramayo
  • Miles Caton
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Archie Madekwe
  • Posy Sterling

Mejor Película Animada

  • Elio
  • Little Amélie
  • Zootropolis 2

Mejor Película Familiar

  • Arco
  • Boong
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Zootropolis 2

Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa

  • It Was Just an Accident
  • El agente secreto
  • Sentimental Value
  • Sirāt
  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

Mejor Documental

  • 2000 Meters to Andriivka
  • Apocalypse in the Tropics
  • Cover-Up
  • Mr Nobody Against Putin
  • The Perfect Neighbor

Mejor Fotografía

  • Frankenstein
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Train Dreams

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Vestuario

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sinners
  • Wicked: For Good

Mejor Música Original

  • Bugonia
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Edición

  • F1
  • A House of Dynamite
  • Marty Supreme
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners

Mejor Sonido

  • F1
  • Frankenstein
  • One Battle After Another
  • Sinners
  • Warfare

Con esta selección, los BAFTA 2026 no solo celebran interpretaciones memorables y direcciones sólidas, sino que confirman una temporada marcada por la ambición narrativa, la diversidad de miradas y una clara apuesta por el cine como espacio de emoción, riesgo y autoría.

bafta premios
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
TAMBIÉN TE VA A GUSTAR
Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre la gira de Harry Styles en México.jpg
Agenda
Todo lo que tienes que saber sobre la visita de Harry Styles a México
Enero 26, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
5 galerías en CDMX donde el arte se vive con sensibilidad de moda (1).jpg
Agenda
5 galerías que toda amante del arte debe visitar en CDMX este 2026
Enero 16, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
Mabel Cadena Book 20253776 copia.jpg
Agenda
Mabel Cadena vuelve al universo Marvel como Namora
Enero 13, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
"Couture" – Red Carpet - The 20th Rome Film Festival
Agenda
Todo sobre la película de alta costura de Angelina Jolie, Couture
Enero 08, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
Bruno Mars regresa con un nuevo álbum en solitario después de una década.jpg
Agenda
¿Cuándo se estrena el nuevo disco de Bruno Mars?
Tras años enfocado en colaboraciones y proyectos paralelos, Bruno Mars prepara un nuevo álbum bajo su nombre. Un regreso que habla de edición, madurez artística y control creativo
Enero 07, 2026
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
Los 12 mejores álbumes de 2025.jpg
Agenda
Los 12 mejores álbumes de 2025
Estos son los 12 álbumes más importantes de 2025, una selección que reúne a artistas clave y proyectos que marcaron el año por su impacto creativo y cultural
Diciembre 17, 2025
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
"Fahrenheit 9/11" Special Screening's at AMPAS and Music Hall Theatre - Arrivals
Agenda
La película de Rob Reiner que predijo su muerte hace 10 años
Being Charlie fue estrenada en 2015 y hoy se relee como una obra inquietantemente premonitoria dentro de la filmografía de Rob Reiner
Diciembre 16, 2025
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García
97th Oscars - Press Room
Agenda
Calendario de la temporada de premios 2026
El calendario de la temporada de premios 2026 reúne las fechas clave que definirán tendencias de cine, moda y cultura
Diciembre 12, 2025
 · 
Eurídice Aiymet Garavito García