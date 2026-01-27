Todos los nominados y nominadas a los BAFTA 2026

La 79ª edición de los British Academy Film Awards perfila uno de los años más competitivos y comentados del cine reciente. Con una selección que equilibra producciones de autor, grandes apuestas industriales y narrativas íntimas, los BAFTA 2026 confirman su papel como uno de los termómetros clave de la temporada de premios.
Las nominaciones reflejan un año cinematográfico especialmente sólido, donde conviven historias de gran carga emocional con propuestas formales ambiciosas. Más allá de anticipar posibles ganadores, la lista ofrece una radiografía clara de los temas, estilos y voces que marcaron el cine estrenado en 2025.
Mejor Película
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Mejor Dirección
- Ryan Coogler — Sinners
- Yorgos Lanthimos — Bugonia
- Josh Safdie — Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson — One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier — Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao — Hamnet
Mejor Actor Protagónico
- Robert Aramayo — I Swear
- Timothée Chalamet — Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio — One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke — Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan — Sinners
- Jesse Plemons — Bugonia
Mejor Actriz Protagónica
- Jessie Buckley — Hamnet
- Rose Byrne — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson — Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti — One Battle After Another
- Renate Reinsve — Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone — Bugonia
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Benicio del Toro — One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi — Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal — Hamnet
- Peter Mullan — I Swear
- Sean Penn — One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård — Sentimental Value
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Odessa A’zion — Marty Supreme
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku — Sinners
- Carey Mulligan — The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Teyana Taylor — One Battle After Another
- Emily Watson — Hamnet
Mejor Guion Original
- I Swear — Kirk Jones
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie
- The Secret Agent — Kleber Mendonça Filho
- Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- The Ballad of Wallis Island — Tom Basden, Tim Key
- Bugonia — Will Tracy
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
- Pillion — Harry Lighton
Película Británica Destacada
- 28 Years Later
- The Ballad of Wallis Island
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Die My Love
- H Is for Hawk
- Hamnet
- I Swear
- Mr Burton
- Pillion
- Steve
EE Rising Star Award
- Robert Aramayo
- Miles Caton
- Chase Infiniti
- Archie Madekwe
- Posy Sterling
Mejor Película Animada
- Elio
- Little Amélie
- Zootropolis 2
Mejor Película Familiar
- Arco
- Boong
- Lilo & Stitch
- Zootropolis 2
Mejor Película de Habla No Inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- El agente secreto
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Mejor Documental
- 2000 Meters to Andriivka
- Apocalypse in the Tropics
- Cover-Up
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor Fotografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Vestuario
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Wicked: For Good
Mejor Música Original
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Edición
- F1
- A House of Dynamite
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor Sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Warfare
Con esta selección, los BAFTA 2026 no solo celebran interpretaciones memorables y direcciones sólidas, sino que confirman una temporada marcada por la ambición narrativa, la diversidad de miradas y una clara apuesta por el cine como espacio de emoción, riesgo y autoría.