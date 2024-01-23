Premios Oscar 2024: la lista de todos los nominados

Agenda

Este lunes se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, conocidos como los premios Oscar. Presentada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, la 96a ceremonia reconocerá a las mejores películas que vimos en 2023. Como cada año, el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, California, será el escenario de la premiación; la cual se efectuará el próximo 10 de marzo 2024.

¿Cuándo son los Premios Oscar 2024?

La ceremonia de los Oscar será el próximo 10 de marzo y será conducida por el presentador Jimmy Kimmel.

Nominados a los Oscar 2024

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
  • Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
  • Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
  • Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
  • Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Annette Bening, “Nyad”
  • Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
  • Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
  • Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
  • Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
  • Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
  • Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
  • America Ferrera, “Barbie”
  • Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
  • Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
  • Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

  • “Io Capitano,” Italy
  • “Perfect Days,” Japan
  • “Society of the Snow,” Spain
  • “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
  • “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

  • “The Boy and the Heron”
  • “Elemental”
  • “Nimona”
  • “Robot Dreams”
  • “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Barbie”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Maestro”
  • “May December”
  • “Past Lives”

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

  • “The Creator”
  • “Godzilla Minus One”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
  • “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Napoleon”

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
  • “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
  • “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
  • “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

  • “20 Days in Mariupol”
  • “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
  • “The Eternal Memory”
  • “Four Daughters”
  • “To Kill a Tiger”

MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA

  • “El Conde”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

  • “Letter to a Pig”
  • “Ninety-Five Senses”
  • “Our Uniform”
  • “Pachyderme”
  • “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN

  • “The After”
  • “Invincible”
  • “Knight of Fortune”
  • “Red, White and Blue”
  • “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

  • “The ABCs of Book Banning”
  • “The Barber of Little Rock”
  • “Island in Between”
  • “The Last Repair Shop”
  • “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"

MEJOR EDICIÓN

  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

MEJOR SONIDO

  • “The Creator”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “The Zone of Interest”

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN

  • “Barbie”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Napoleon”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

  • “Golda”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “Society of the Snow”
