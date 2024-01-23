Premios Oscar 2024: la lista de todos los nominados

Este lunes se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, conocidos como los premios Oscar. Presentada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, la 96a ceremonia reconocerá a las mejores películas que vimos en 2023. Como cada año, el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, Los Ángeles, California, será el escenario de la premiación; la cual se efectuará el próximo 10 de marzo 2024.
¿Cuándo son los Premios Oscar 2024?
La ceremonia de los Oscar será el próximo 10 de marzo y será conducida por el presentador Jimmy Kimmel.
Nominados a los Oscar 2024
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- “American Fiction”
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “Barbie”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Past Lives”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
MEJOR ACTOR
- Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
- Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
- Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
- Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
- Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Annette Bening, “Nyad”
- Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
- Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”
- Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”
- Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
- America Ferrera, “Barbie”
- Jodie Foster, “Nyad”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall”
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
- “Io Capitano,” Italy
- “Perfect Days,” Japan
- “Society of the Snow,” Spain
- “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany
- “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- “The Boy and the Heron”
- “Elemental”
- “Nimona”
- “Robot Dreams”
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
- “American Fiction”
- “Barbie”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “The Zone of Interest”
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Maestro”
- “May December”
- “Past Lives”
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
- “The Creator”
- “Godzilla Minus One”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Napoleon”
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
- “American Fiction”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
- “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
- “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
- “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
- “20 Days in Mariupol”
- “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
- “The Eternal Memory”
- “Four Daughters”
- “To Kill a Tiger”
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- “El Conde”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO
- “Letter to a Pig”
- “Ninety-Five Senses”
- “Our Uniform”
- “Pachyderme”
- “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
MEJOR CORTO DE FICCIÓN
- “The After”
- “Invincible”
- “Knight of Fortune”
- “Red, White and Blue”
- “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL
- “The ABCs of Book Banning”
- “The Barber of Little Rock”
- “Island in Between”
- “The Last Repair Shop”
- “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó"
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- “Anatomy of a Fall”
- “The Holdovers”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR SONIDO
- “The Creator”
- “Maestro”
- “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “The Zone of Interest”
MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN
- “Barbie”
- “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- “Napoleon”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
- “Golda”
- “Maestro”
- “Oppenheimer”
- “Poor Things”
- “Society of the Snow”