Premios Emmy 2025: la lista completa de ganadores

La televisión atraviesa uno de sus momentos más gloriosos, con producciones que combinan narrativas cinematográficas, actuaciones memorables y un nivel técnico que antes solo pertenecía a la gran pantalla. La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, celebrada en 2025, no solo confirma esta llamada era dorada de la televisión, sino que también pone frente a frente a las series, actores y equipos creativos que han transformado la manera en que consumimos historias.
Con Severance liderando las nominaciones con 27 menciones, seguida muy de cerca por The White Lotus, The Studio y The Penguin, la competencia de este año no solo es reñida, es histórica.
Mejor serie dramática
- Severance
- The Penguin
- The White Lotus
- The Last of Us
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- Paradise
- Slow Horses
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- Nobody Wants This
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Adam Scott — Severance
- Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Kathy Bates — Matlock
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Britt Lower — Severance
- Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
- Seth Rogen — The Studio
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
- Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Jean Smart — Hacks
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Uzo Aduba — The Residence
- Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This
Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática
- Zach Cherry — Severance
- Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus
- Sam Rockwell — The White Lotus
- John Turturro — Severance
- Tramell Tillman — Severance
- Walton Goggins — The White Lotus
- James Marsden — Paradise
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette — Severance
- Carrie Coon — The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson — Paradise
- Parker Posey — The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell — The White Lotus
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons
- Harrison Ford – Shrinking
- Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
- Ebon Moss‑Bachrach – The Bear
- Michael Urie – Shrinking
- Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Liza Colón‑Zayas – The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Serie Limitada o Antológica Excepcional
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película
- Colin Farrell – The Penguin
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película
- Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película
- Javier Bardem – Monsters
- Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence
- Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent
- Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny – Monsters…
- Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Programa de competencia de telerrealidad excepcional
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors
Serie de charlas destacadas
- The Daily Show con Jon Stewart
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Serie de variedades con guión excepcional
- Last Week Tonight con John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Escritura sobresaliente para una serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson (“Back to School”)
- Hacks – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (“A Slippery Slope”)
- The Rehearsal – Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke‑Norton, Eric Notarnicola (“Pilot’s Code”)
- Somebody Somewhere – Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (“AGG”)
- The Studio – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (“The Promotion”)
- What We Do in the Shadows – Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (“The Finale”)
Escritura sobresaliente para una serie dramática
- Andor – Dan Gilroy (“Welcome To The Rebellion”)
- The Pitt – Joe Sachs (“2:00 P.M.”), R. Scott Gemmill (“7:00 A.M.”)
- Severance – Dan Erickson (“Cold Harbor”)
- Slow Horses – Will Smith (“Hello Goodbye”)
- The White Lotus – Mike White (“Full‑Moon Party”)
Escritura sobresaliente para una serie limitada, una antología o una película
- Adolescence – Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham
- Black Mirror – Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali (“Common People”)
- Dying for Sex – Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether (“Good Value Diet Soda”)
- The Penguin – Lauren LeFranc (“A Great or Little Thing”)
- Say Nothing – Joshua Zetumer (“The People In The Dirt”)
Escritura sobresaliente para un especial de variedades
- The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — Conan O’Brien
- Cunk on Life — Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem — Sarah Silverman
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special — James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan‑Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Colin Jost, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Auguste White
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze
Dirección sobresaliente para una serie de comedia
- The Bear – Ayo Edebiri (“Napkins”)
- Hacks – Lucia Aniello (“A Slippery Slope”)
- Mid‑Century Modern – James Burrows (“Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”)
- The Rehearsal – Nathan Fielder (“Pilot’s Code”)
- The Studio – Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (“The Oner”)
Dirección sobresaliente para una serie dramática
- Andor – Janus Metz (“Who Are You?”)
- The Pitt – Amanda Marsalis (“6:00 P.M.”), John Wells (“7:00 A.M.”)
- Severance – Jessica Lee Gagné (“Chikhai Bardo”), Ben Stiller (“Cold Harbor”)
- Slow Horses – Adam Randall (“Hello Goodbye”)
- The White Lotus – Mike White (“Amor Fati”)
Dirección sobresaliente para una miniserie o película
- Philip Barantini – Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy – Dying for Sex (“It’s Not That Serious”)
- Helen Shaver – The Penguin (“Cent’anni”)
- Jennifer Getzinger – The Penguin (“A Great or Little Thing”)
- Nicole Kassell – Sirens (“Exile”)
- Lesli Linka Glatter – Zero Day