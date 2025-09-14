Premios Emmy 2025: la lista completa de ganadores

La televisión atraviesa uno de sus momentos más gloriosos, con producciones que combinan narrativas cinematográficas, actuaciones memorables y un nivel técnico que antes solo pertenecía a la gran pantalla. La 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy, celebrada en 2025, no solo confirma esta llamada era dorada de la televisión, sino que también pone frente a frente a las series, actores y equipos creativos que han transformado la manera en que consumimos historias.

Con Severance liderando las nominaciones con 27 menciones, seguida muy de cerca por The White Lotus, The Studio y The Penguin, la competencia de este año no solo es reñida, es histórica.

Mejor serie dramática

Severance

The Penguin

The White Lotus

The Last of Us

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

Slow Horses

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

Nobody Wants This

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Adam Scott — Severance

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us

Gary Oldman — Slow Horses

Sterling K. Brown — Paradise

Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Kathy Bates — Matlock

Keri Russell — The Diplomat

Britt Lower — Severance

Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Seth Rogen — The Studio

Jason Segel — Shrinking

Adam Brody — Nobody Wants This

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Jean Smart — Hacks

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Uzo Aduba — The Residence

Kristen Bell — Nobody Wants This

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Zach Cherry — Severance

Jason Isaacs — The White Lotus

Sam Rockwell — The White Lotus

John Turturro — Severance

Tramell Tillman — Severance

Walton Goggins — The White Lotus

James Marsden — Paradise

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Patricia Arquette — Severance

Carrie Coon — The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson — Paradise

Parker Posey — The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood — The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell — The White Lotus

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Colman Domingo – The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss‑Bachrach – The Bear

Michael Urie – Shrinking

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Liza Colón‑Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Serie Limitada o Antológica Excepcional

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película

Javier Bardem – Monsters

Bill Camp – Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Rob Delaney – Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard – Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Ruth Negga – Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O’Connell – The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny – Monsters…

Jenny Slate – Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Programa de competencia de telerrealidad excepcional

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Serie de charlas destacadas

The Daily Show con Jon Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Serie de variedades con guión excepcional

Last Week Tonight con John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Escritura sobresaliente para una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary – Quinta Brunson (“Back to School”)

Hacks – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (“A Slippery Slope”)

The Rehearsal – Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke‑Norton, Eric Notarnicola (“Pilot’s Code”)

Somebody Somewhere – Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett (“AGG”)

The Studio – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (“The Promotion”)

What We Do in the Shadows – Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Paul Simms (“The Finale”)

Escritura sobresaliente para una serie dramática

Andor – Dan Gilroy (“Welcome To The Rebellion”)

The Pitt – Joe Sachs (“2:00 P.M.”), R. Scott Gemmill (“7:00 A.M.”)

Severance – Dan Erickson (“Cold Harbor”)

Slow Horses – Will Smith (“Hello Goodbye”)

The White Lotus – Mike White (“Full‑Moon Party”)

Escritura sobresaliente para una serie limitada, una antología o una película

Adolescence – Jack Thorne & Stephen Graham

Black Mirror – Charlie Brooker & Bisha K. Ali (“Common People”)

Dying for Sex – Kim Rosenstock & Elizabeth Meriwether (“Good Value Diet Soda”)

The Penguin – Lauren LeFranc (“A Great or Little Thing”)

Say Nothing – Joshua Zetumer (“The People In The Dirt”)

Escritura sobresaliente para un especial de variedades

The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — Conan O’Brien

Cunk on Life — Charlie Brooker, Ben Caudell, Erika Ehler, Charlie George, Eli Goldstone, Jason Hazeley, Lucia Keskin, Diane Morgan, Joel Morris, Michael Odewale

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem — Sarah Silverman

SNL50: The Anniversary Special — James Anderson, Dan Bulla, Megan Callahan‑Shah, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Mike DiCenzo, James Downey, Tina Fey, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Gates, Sudi Green, Jack Handey, Colin Jost, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney, Jake Nordwind, Ceara O’Sullivan, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Simon Rich, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Emily Spivey, Kent Sublette, Bryan Tucker, Auguste White

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze — Nate Bargatze

Dirección sobresaliente para una serie de comedia

The Bear – Ayo Edebiri (“Napkins”)

Hacks – Lucia Aniello (“A Slippery Slope”)

Mid‑Century Modern – James Burrows (“Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman”)

The Rehearsal – Nathan Fielder (“Pilot’s Code”)

The Studio – Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (“The Oner”)

Dirección sobresaliente para una serie dramática

Andor – Janus Metz (“Who Are You?”)

The Pitt – Amanda Marsalis (“6:00 P.M.”), John Wells (“7:00 A.M.”)

Severance – Jessica Lee Gagné (“Chikhai Bardo”), Ben Stiller (“Cold Harbor”)

Slow Horses – Adam Randall (“Hello Goodbye”)

The White Lotus – Mike White (“Amor Fati”)

Dirección sobresaliente para una miniserie o película