Pharrell Williams diseñó el primer look Louis Vuitton para Beyoncé durante el Renaissance Tour

On tour: Beyoncé in #LouisVuitton. Creative Director @Pharrell was inspired to create his first custom pieces for @Beyonce, along with her dancers and daughter, Blue Ivy, for the North American leg of her RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.#Beyoncé #RENAISSANCEWORLDTOUR #PharrellWilliams pic.twitter.com/GzL8AbqHpV