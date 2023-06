Willi Ninja es el ‘padrino del Vogue’ que inspiró a Madonna y Paris Hilton

I was surprised to see Google honouring Willi Ninja today with a doodle. I like it!

Let's honour him on twitter, too.



Willi Ninja was an unique artist, dancer, choreographer who passed away too early in 2006. Rest in Peace. #ballet #dance #LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/LnY8YVpEak