Los secretos del vestido de novia de Meghan Markle

2 años después de la boda de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, Clare Waight Keller reveló los secretos del vestido de novia.
La boda real entre el príncipe Harry, duque de Sussex y Meghan Markle se realizó en la capilla de San Jorge del Castillo de Windsor, el 19 de mayo de 2018.
Considerada una de las ceremonias más hermosas de la última década, la unión de los Duques de Sussex paralizó al mundo entero.
Ahora, el panorama actual es completamente diferente, pues la pareja decidió independizarse económicamente a inicios de este año.
Recientemente, la pareja se instaló en California, en compañía de su primogénito de Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, quien nació el 6 de mayo de 2019.
Hoy, uno de los momentos más románticos de la pareja es recordado por la diseñadora Clare Waight Keller.
La diseñadora de moda británica, quien nos sorprendió hace unas semanas con la repentina salida de la casa Givenchy, nos acaba dar una nueva noticia.
The Royal Wedding Dress – Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. Here are some of those moments from the day. @givenchyofficial #hautecouture #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding
Clare, quien recientemente reconoció que su paso por la casa francesa le dejó una huella profesional y personalmente, compartió secretos de su creación a través de Instagram.
La diseñadora comenzó explicando: «Hoy, hace dos años, estaba en las pruebas finales para un vestido muy secreto».
Y continuo: «Un vestido de novia es uno de los momentos más exquisitos y hermosos para una diseñadora».
La creadora reconoció que tener la oportunidad de fluir durante el proceso creativo, el cual implica conocer y entender los sentimientos de la novia, es una oportunidad única.
«Aprender a dejar ir mis emociones y abrazar los sentimientos de alguien para quien estás diseñando produce una relación increíblemente hermosa de confianza».
«A través de horas de conversación, reuniones juntas e investigación, lentamente todas las piezas de esa historia se unen», reconoció la diseñadora.