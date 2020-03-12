Meghan Markle concluye sus compromisos con la Corona

Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, culmina oficialmente sus deberes reales.
Meghan cumplió su compromiso final en solitario el pasado lunes 9, se reunió con la Asociación de Universidades de la Commonwealth (ACU).
La reunión fue privada y se realizó en el Palacio de Buckingham; ahí, la duquesa convivió con estudiantes de la organización.
A través de la cuenta oficial de los Duques de Sussex se compartió un vrebe video musicalizado en donde se aprecia el ambiente de la reunión.
ACU, por sus siglas en inglés, ACU, es una organización internacional dedicada a las construcción de un mundo mejor a través de la educación de alto nivel.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex, in her role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), met with the bright minds from across the Commonwealth to hear about their commitment to tackling the global challenges we all face. The Duchess spoke with Scholars studying and researching important areas surrounding; cleaning up plastic pollution in our oceans, helping to build more sustainable cities, improving health outcomes for citizens, and supporting decent work and economic growth. Paving the way as the next generation of leaders, these inspirational scholars, are spread far across the Commonwealth from Malawi to Malaysia, Ghana to Sri Lanka – all of whom will use the skills and knowledge they gain while studying in the UK to make a difference when they return to their home countries. The Duchess, who also attended university with support of a scholarship, is a strong advocate of accessible education for all. As the Royal Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities (@The_ACU_Official) since January 2019, The Duchess has met and engaged with students, academics, and staff from ACU member universities across the Commonwealth to learn more about the vital work they do to address global challenges. As President and Vice President of The @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess thank all those who are working to give access to education for all.
Durante su último compromiso real, Meghan habló con académicos que estudian e investigan temas para mejorar las condiciones de vida y del medio ambiente.
Por ejemplo: «limpiar la contaminación plástica en nuestros océanos, ayudar a construir ciudades más sostenibles, mejorar los resultados de salud para los ciudadanos y apoyar el trabajo decente y el crecimiento económico», según la publicación.
También te interesará leer: El reencuentro de Meghan y Harry con la familia real
Para la ocasión, Meghan usó un elegante vestido de lápiz ajustado de Scanlan Theodore con cuello tipo moño y zapatos de tacón de aguja.
Meghan regresó a su hogar en Canadá poco después de su reunión con la ACU para reunirse con su pequeño hijo Archie.
Los Sussex están listos para comenzar su transición oficial a la vida fuera de la realeza el 31 de marzo.