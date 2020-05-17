Murió la directora de cine indie, Lynn Shelton

Famosa por su participación en producciones independientes, la actriz, directora y productora, Lynn Shelton, murió el 15 de mayo.
Lynn Shelton mantuvo una relación con el comediante Kevin Michael Seal, de 53 años; con quien tenía un hijo: Milo Seal; pero actualmente era pareja del cómico Marc Maron.
La actriz –que falleció el viernes pasado, en Los Ángeles— perdió la vida debido a una enfermedad sanguínea.
Lynn dejó un valioso legado de producciones independientes, entre las que destacan: Humpday (2009), El amigo de mi hermana (2011), Laggies (2014)y Espada de Confianza (2019).
Y, en la pantalla chica, dirigió algunos capítulos de reconocidas series como Mad Men. Love, Glow, Master of None y New Girl.
Evidentemente, la respuesta de quienes fueron sus compañeros de trabajo no se hizo esperar:
I’m so devastated to hear about Lynn Shelton’s passing yesterday. I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us. Lynn was so passionate about our show, Little Fires Everywhere. She said the book truly spoke to her, and that she longed to direct a show that spoke meaningfully about motherhood, sexuality, race, and class in America. And she did. She cared deeply about the WHOLE cast and crew, making sure we all felt heard, seen and appreciated. Lynn also shared so much of her life with us. Her love of her son, how motherhood changed her life, her life changing decisions that made her the woman she was. I feel so fortunate that I got to collaborate with Lynn on both The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. Her spirit touched so many people in the filmmaking world. Her memory lives on in our vivid days together on set and in her wonderful films. Please watch her work and see her talent for yourself. #RestInPeaceLynn 🙏🏻💫💜
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, compartió su pésame: «Estoy devastada de escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Lynn Shelton ayer».
«Estoy completamente en shock porque este cineasta vibrante, talentosa y conmovedora ya no está con nosotros» expresó.
Uno de los últimos proyectos en los que Lynn participó es la serie Little Fires Everywhere (que se puede ver en Hulu), la cual es protagonizada por Reese, Kerry Washington y Joshua Jackson (quien acaba de ser papá):