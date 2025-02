Harry Winston, el rey de los diamantes: un ícono de lujo y elegancia en la moda

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: A sapphire and diamond ring, by Harry Winston from the collection of author Barbara Taylor Bradford is displayed at Bonhams on December 3, 2013 in London, England. Estimated at £100,000 - 150,000 GBP - $ 160,000 - 250,000 USD, the ring forms part of Bonhams Fine Jewellery Sale on December 5, 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)