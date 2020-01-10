12 cosas que Coco Chanel hizo antes que nadie

La fundadora de la Maison Chanel impuso una serie de tendencias que siguen vigentes a más de 100 años de su nacimiento.

1. El poder de ser popular

La diseñadora francesa fue una de las primeras it girls, era amiga de grandes artistas de la época que la ayudó a convertirse en un personaje reconocido, esto fue un gran beneficio cuando inicio como diseñadora.

2. El uso de la ropa deportiva aunque no vayas a hacer ejercicio

Gabrielle Chanel fue pionera en el uso de la ropa de punto con el único fin de vestir más cómodas; ella decía que «El lujo debe de ser cómodo, si no no se trata de lujo».

3. Lograr que las mujeres usen pantalón

Una de las más grandes señales de su lucha por el feminismo a través de la moda, quería dar a la mujer la sensación de libertad y vestirla cómoda como un nuevo concepto de feminidad. Logró eliminar los rígidos corsés para cambiarlos por prendas de inspiración «boyish».

4. Si no sabes qué usar, un look negro o blanco con negro siempre será la mejor idea

«Las mujeres piensan en todos los colores menos en la ausencia del mismo. Creo que el negro es la unión de todos. Y el blanco también. Su belleza es absoluta, es la perfecta armonía». Coco Chanel convirtió a dos colores antagónicos como la clave del buen gusto.

5. La tendencia de vestir bicolor

No sólo en la ropa, también en los accesorios; dos colores siempre se verán mejor que muchos combinados. En 1957 creó los zapatos bicolor que se convirtieron en los más emblemáticos de la firma.

6. El diseño marinero como sinónimo de un estilo chic parisino

Coco Chanel se inspiró en el diseño del uniforme de la naviera francesa y lanzó su primera colección náutica en 1917, misma que causó gran furor en la clase más alta y se convirtió en un ícono atemporal.

7. La primera it bag

La clásica Matelassé 2.55, debe su nombre a la fecha de su creación, febrero de 1955, combinando piel acolchada y una cadena resistente y ligera, libera los brazos de la mujer. Cada pieza requiere 18 horas de trabajo y ha mutado en infinidad de estilos y tamaños.

8. Las perlas falsas ironizando el lujo

«Con un suéter negro y un collar de perlas fue capaz de revolucionar la moda», declaró Christian Dior. Coco Chanel consideraba esta joya popularizada en la década de los veinte como el amuleto de la feminidad, las convirtió en un símbolo de la maison.

9. La creación del Little Black Dress

Lo más básico en el guardarropa de cualquier mujer, apareció en la prensa por primera vez en 1926 en forma de boceto con la firma de la diseñadora francesa. Líneas precisas y siluetas simples se convierten en los requisitos de la elegancia femenina.

10. Crear una silueta que nunca antes se había hecho, la hizo triunfar

El icónico traje box de tweed de Chanel, una silueta completamente cuadrada ha roto las barreras del tiempo y se ha convertido en un básico del armario femenino.

11. El poder de aliarse con una celebridad de Hollywood

En 1910, Chanel abrió su primera boutique, misma que se especializaba en sombreros, las actrices francesas de la época fueron clientes fieles. Sin embargo, en 1931 Samuel Goldwyn le ofreció un millón de dólares para viajar a Hollywood y confeccionar trajes para las estrellas del momento como Audrey Hepburn, Katherine Hepburn, Liz Taylor y Anne Baxter.

12. Chanel Nº5, combinó la industria de cosméticos con el fin de hacer mercadotecnia de moda

Coco Chanel creía fielmente que una mujer que no usaba perfume no tenía futuro, ella misma solía decir que si no podías comprar ropa a precios inaccesibles por la firma a la que pertenecía, se debía lograr que la clientela soñara con su aroma.