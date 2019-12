5 apps para meditar que mejorarán tu piel

View this post on Instagram

A reaction happens in an instant; it’s informed by the past and fueled by emotions. A response takes a little longer; it includes the present and is empowered by awareness. Reactions are more likely to cause harm or bring up feelings of regret. ⁠ ⁠ Responses are thoughtful and tend to take into consideration everyone involved and future consequences. It’s the difference between sending an angry or dismissive email to a coworker versus taking a moment to collect our thoughts before writing the email. Sometimes what makes a response possible is only a deep breath, and other times we need more time to keep from reacting.⁠ ⁠ The truth is that we’ll always have a reaction, but if we keep it to ourselves for a moment we can then decide how we want to act. #mentalfitness